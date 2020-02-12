McDonalds Has A New Device That Prevents Ice Cream Machine From Breaking

Any McDonalds fan knows the pain of pulling up to the drive through with a McFlurry craving, only to be told the ice cream machine is broken. Many conspiracies have been suggested as to why the machine is frequently down, but it turns out the machine has many issues that could cause it to malfunction. Luckily, McDonald’s has finally addressed this issue adding a device to the machine to prevent it from breaking.

In non-music-yet-just-as-important-news, #McDonalds is teaming up with a company called Kytch to impliment a new device to their ice cream machines that will prevent them from breaking! ABOUT TIME.



Ok back to regularly scheduled programming. -- pic.twitter.com/S83wedNoaL — Bops & Bangers (@bopsandbangers) February 12, 2020

Just in time for the return of the Shamrock Shake, many McDonalds franchises have begun to implement this new device to their ice cream machine. A software company called Kytch developed the device, which corrects any minor malfunctions and provide workers with important information when a machine appears to be broken. “McDonald’s Corporation and its franchisees are constantly working together on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience so that customers can enjoy McDonald’s food where and when they want it,” said a McDonald’s spokesperson.

The biggest issue employees run into with the ice cream machine is the cleaning function which takes four hours. The Kytch device should prevent errors from occurring and allow the cleaning to run properly. With this new system in place, McDonald’s fans should rarely worry about the ice cream machine being down again.

Via Yahoo!