McDonalds Introduces New Oreo Mint McFlurry For A Limited Time

The weather may not know it, but fall is officially here, and that means plenty of pumpkin flavored foods are on their way. While many restaurants are gearing up for their fall treat menus, McDonalds isn’t quite ready to let go of summer just yet. As fast food chains continue to try and one up each other with new menu items, McDonalds has finally announced a new sweet item, perfect to end a meal with. The fast food giant announced they will be adding the Oreo Mint McFlurry to the menu for a limited time.

The limited time offering of the Oreo Mint McFlurry was first spotted at a Southern California McDonalds location, which had a poster on the window promoting the new treat. The new item consists of McDonald’s famous Oreo McFlurry, with Shamrock Shake syrup added for a green, minty flavor. The new shake is available at select locations for a limited time at $2.69.

McDonald’s is coming out with a mint Oreo McFlurry and I suddenly forget how to act — lyss (@idkman156) September 23, 2019

Wow i need that Oreo mint McFlurry -- — Shanice (@Andneicysaysss) September 24, 2019

I just saw a thing on Facebook that #McDonalds is making a mint Oreo McFlurry...I’ll believe it when I see a regular McFlurry — jessica lariviere (@jlarivx33) September 24, 2019

Many McDonalds fans were excited about the new McFlurry option, but plenty of others were skeptical, noting that the McFlurry machine at the fast food chain is often “down for maintenance.” Still, those who have got their hands on the new dessert are already raving about it. McDonalds combined two of their most beloved treats, and the world thanks them for it. Now, they just have to find a way to throw their French fries into the mix.

Via Yahoo!