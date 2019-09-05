McDonalds Introduces New Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich And Tenders To Menu

All the talk in the fast food world may be about chicken sandwiches, but McDonalds is here to remind everyone, chicken strip are pretty good too. The fats food chain announced recently that starting this month, their menu will include Spicy BBQ Chicken Tenders. Of course, they don’t want to be ignored in the war over the best chicken sandwich, so they will also put out a new Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich as well.

According to McDonalds, the new menu items have been tested at several locations across the country since the beginning of the year. Now, starting September 1st, the spicy BBQ items will be on the McDonalds menu for a limited time. While it may seem like McDonalds is trying to keep up with the Popeye’s chicken sandwich craze, the fats food chain has reportedly been planning this limited time menu item since June.

Did yawl know McDonald's has tenders?

Did yawl know they have spicy bbq tenders?

The chicken wars is wild — Lü Bu (@awwhalenawl) September 1, 2019

Hello @McDonalds I would like to know when you will be having the sweet n spicy honey bbq chicken tenders again. It is a very sad world without them and I am fighting depression here please help. Thank you. — Sabrina Maamouri-Cortez (@boujeebrina) September 4, 2019

So McDonald’s is coming with a new spicy bbq chicken sandwich... why can’t we just mind our own business? — lupe (@Lupemaci) August 31, 2019

The new chicken tenders will be “(their) classic Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, battered and breaded to perfection, hand-tossed and perfectly-sauced to order in our new, mouthwatering Spicy BBQ glaze that contains just a hint of jalapeno,” said the fast food chain. While they may not take the title for best chicken sandwich, McDonalds is ready to dominate the flavored chicken strip game.

Via Fox News