McDonald’s Unveils New Big Mac With Four Patties

They say you shouldn’t mess with perfection, but McDonald’s has decided to try anyways. The fast food chain announced this week they will be adding two new version of the Big Mac to their menu. The Double Big Mac and Little Mac will be available for a limited time starting Thursday.

One of the most iconic food items in the United States, the Big Mac includes two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. The new Double Big Mac will step things up with four beef patties. For fans looking for something a bit smaller, the new Little Mac will be similar to McDonald's single cheeseburger, with a single patty with a dollop of Special Sauce.

The new Double Big Mac will be sold for $5.49, with the Little Mac going for $2.29. This is not the first time McDonald’s has released a new version of the Big Mac, as in 2017 they sold the Grand Mac. For most, it can’t get much better than a Big Mac, but for those that didn’t like the size, they can now enjoy the classic burger as well.

