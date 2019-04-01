McDonald’s Employee Charged After Throwing Cheeseburger At Co-Worker During Argument

A 21-year-old McDonald’s worker in Bloomington, Indiana thought his 18-year-old co-worker was slacking on the job.

Frustrated with his co-worker’s lack of effort, an argument ensued. Subsequently, the 21-year-old wound up throwing a cheeseburger that struck the teen female in the face.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police spoke with the store manager, who did confirm that the woman was indeed working slow, frustrating a number of her coworkers.

The woman told the authorities she wanted to file a battery charge against her co-worker, and the male employee was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Via Fox News