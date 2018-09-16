Matthew Perry Reveals He's Been In The Hospital For The Past Three Months

Last Friday, Friends star Matthew Perry revealed in a tweet that he had just completed a three-month hospital stay.

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

Perry was rushed into emergency surgery early last month. At the time, a spokesman for Perry said, "Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

This is the first time Perry has communicated publicly since his surgery, which hopefully means his health is improving!

Via Vulture