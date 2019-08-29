Matthew McConaughey To Teach Full-Time At UT Austin This Semester

August 29, 2019
JT
JT
Matthew McConaughey, Texas Longhorns, Football, Smile, 2016

(Photo by Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports)

Most probably know him as an Academy Award-winning actor, but from now on, you’ll have to call him “Professor.”

Matthew McConaughey will officially join the staff at the University of Texas at Austin this semester, teaching in the school’s film department.  Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film, said, “He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious.”

McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at UT since 2015, where he teaches a Script to Screen film production class, of which he developed for the course curriculum.

McConaughey said in a press release, “It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them. Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation.  The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless.  That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey graduated from the school with a film degree in 1993.

Via Fox News

