Directed Matt Reeves Reveals The First Look At Robert Pattinson In Batman Suit

We are still over a year away from getting to see the latest Batman reboot, and while fans questioned the casting of Robert Pattinson as The Caped Crusader originally, they may be taking back their words now. Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look at Pattinson in the Batman costume this week, and after seeing the new suit, anticipation has officially hit an all-time high.

In the new footage, set to ominous music, Pattinson is shown in the Batman suit as the camera pans up from the chest plate logo, to a masked Pattinson. Pattinson, who many questioned being cast as Batman, said last year he was a huge fan of Tim Burton’s 1989 and 1992 “Batman” movies. Once he heard the franchise was being rebooted again, he made sure to pursue the part intensely.

I can’t lie this design looks so cool https://t.co/vWqOSCq1KB — Tom Kenneally (@t_kenneally) February 14, 2020

Woah!! Robert Pattinson is back as the new Batman!! #cantwait https://t.co/8XPfSbVnCb — Khushal Jain (@khushal18) February 14, 2020

The bat suit design for #TheBatman is DOPE. Looks way more utilitarian, rough, and armor-like than the sleeker designs of prior films. The cowl is interesting... reminds me a lot of the Netflix Daredevil design - but I need to see the horns! ---- pic.twitter.com/Io8pQJqLnG — Sean Finnegan (@shotbyfinnegan) February 13, 2020

“I’d had Batman in my mind for a while,” Pattinson said. Now the role is his, and based on the first look, it could be his best yet. Pattinson will star alongside Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. The film is set to debut June 25, 2021.

Via Variety