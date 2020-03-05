‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look At New Batmobile

March 5, 2020
Matt Reeves is doing whatever he can to get fans excited for his upcoming Batman reboot. After giving fans a sneak peek at Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit last month, Reeves is back to give fans the first look at the new Batmobile. The director shared three images of the updated car to twitter on Wednesday.

The snapshot of Pattinson standing next to the Batmobile show off a sleek new design. The car appears to resemble an American muscle car, as opposed to previous iterations, which was usually a heavily armored vehicle. Reeves let the images do the talking; only captioning the photo with a bat and car emoji, and “#TheBatman.”

Many fans were excited to get another glimpse of the upcoming Batman film. Anticipation for the reboot is starting to rise, even with the film’s release over a year away. ‘The Batman’ is set to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

