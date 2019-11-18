Matt Damon’s Daughter Fell Asleep During A Screening Of His New Film, ‘Ford V Ferrari’

‘Ford v Ferrari’ raced out to a victory at the box office this weekend. While fans seemed to enjoy the film about the 1966 24 hours of Le Mans race in France, one person related to the star of the film didn’t find it too thrilling. Matt Damon’s nine year old daughter apparently fell asleep during a screening of the film.

Video of FORD v FERRARI | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Matt Damon stars in ‘Ford v Ferrari’ alongside Christian Bale, but the star studded lineup wasn’t enough to keep Damon’s daughter awake. In her defense, the screening occurred way past her bedtime. “She said to me, 'Dad, I fell asleep twice, but only for 10 seconds.' She said it was really exciting,” said Damon.

While the film wasn’t enough to keep Damon’s daughter awake, plenty of others have a different opinion. Critics and fans have praised the film as it has received a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Hopefully Damon’s daughter will get another chance to see the film.

Via USA Today