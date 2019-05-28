Massive Fire Destroys Dallas Landmark Ambassador Hotel

An overnight fire has completely destroyed one of Dallas' most historic landmarks.

The old Ambassador Hotel went up in flames last night, destroying the building and pouring smoke onto Interstate 30.

More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire at the old Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas. The fire is now under control. https://t.co/1f9w6Avp9V @dfrincidents pic.twitter.com/7ruyksceEB — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 28, 2019

Dallas Fire Rescue on scene fighting a fully involved structure fire at the old Ambassador Hotel on Ervay. pic.twitter.com/ok2VV6TgaV — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 28, 2019

The hotel, constructed in 1904, was in the midst of massive reconstruction, with the city converting the building into apartments with shops, restaurants, a swimming pool, and a speakeasy bar.

Firefighters reported to the hotel, located at 1312 South Ervay Street, about 1:30 this morning to put out the four-alarm fire. So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the flames, and firefighters have yet to determine a cause.

Via NBC DFW