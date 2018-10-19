Massive Alligator Spotted On Florida Golf Course

October 19, 2018
His name is Chubbs.

He's a massive 15-foot alligator well known to the patrons of the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida.  Chubbs appears sporadically on the course, and each time, people are immediately transported into the Jurassic age.

Because he is a freakin’ dinosaur.

Chubbs first went viral in 2016, and luckily, is pretty docile and hasn't caused any injury yet.  Ken Powell, the golf course's general manager, said it's still best to avoid him.  He said, "He doesn’t hurt anybody.  He's got a giant reservoir to go to.  If you're on foot, you don't want to be that close."

Via WSVN

