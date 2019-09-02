Legendary Marvin Gaye Live Album From 1972 Set For Reissue For First Time Ever

A Marvin Gaye concert from 1972, his only performance of “What’s Going On” will soon be available for this first time ever.

The live album will be available for purchase and download this October, and not only features the near-full album performance of What’s Going On, but also his lone live performances of four songs: “That’s The Way Love Is” and “You,” as part of the 13-minute concert-opening “Sixties Medley, along with “Right On,” and “Wholy Holy”.

Video of Wholy Holy (Live At The Kennedy Center Auditorium, Washington, D.C., 1972)

The album will also contain photographs from Gaye’s performance, along with new liner notes by the singer’s biographer David Ritz, who called the concert “an invaluable and vibrant historical document marking a milestone in the artist’s career.”

The full set list is as follows:

1. Sixties Medley 13:22 That’s The Way Love Is / You / I Heard It Through The Grapevine / Little Darling (I Need You) / You’re All I Need To Get By / Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing / Your Precious Love / Pride And Joy / Stubborn Kind Of Fellow 2. Right On 7:33

3. Wholy Holy 3:32

4. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) 9:06

5. What’s Going On 5:42

6. What’s Happening Brother 2:54

7. Flyin’ High (In The Friendly Sky) 3:51

8. Save The Children 4:22

9. God Is Love 1:43

10. Stage Dialogue 2:34

11. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) (Reprise) 5:12

12. What’s Going On (Reprise) 4:12

Via Rolling Stone