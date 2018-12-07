Marvel Drops The First Trailer For "Avengers 4: Endgame"
December 7, 2018
It feels like Christmas has come early!
Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the fourth Avengers movie, which looks to be titled, Avengers: Endgame!
We're in the aftermath of Thanos wiping out half of the world's population (SPOILER!) and it's Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk to take him down!
Avengers: Endgame his theaters April 26, 2019!
Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/DFYmIq006o— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 7, 2018
Via i09