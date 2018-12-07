Marvel Drops The First Trailer For "Avengers 4: Endgame"

December 7, 2018
It feels like Christmas has come early!

Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the fourth Avengers movie, which looks to be titled, Avengers: Endgame!

We're in the aftermath of Thanos wiping out half of the world's population (SPOILER!) and it's Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk to take him down!

Avengers: Endgame his theaters April 26, 2019!

Via i09

