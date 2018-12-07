Marvel Drops The First Trailer For "Avengers 4: Endgame"

It feels like Christmas has come early!

Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the fourth Avengers movie, which looks to be titled, Avengers: Endgame!

We're in the aftermath of Thanos wiping out half of the world's population (SPOILER!) and it's Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk to take him down!

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers - Official Trailer

Avengers: Endgame his theaters April 26, 2019!

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/DFYmIq006o — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 7, 2018

Via i09