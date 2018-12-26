Is Marv’s Scream From “Home Alone” The Funniest In Movie History?

With it being the Holiday season, no doubt most of y'all gathered around the television to watch the classic Christmas movie Home Alone.

If you'll remember, one of the many traps Kevin McCallister laid for the Wet Bandits involved his older brother's pet tarantula. Unfortunately, Marv was the unlucky one who faced the wrath of the arachnid.

As the spider was lowered onto his face, Marv let out an amazing, terrified, and hilarious (for us) scream…

Video of Home Alone (1990) - Kevin Escapes Scene (5/5) | Movieclips

A few days ago, Seth Rogen threw out the question, that is this scream the absolute funniest scream in movie history?

The funniest scream in movie history? https://t.co/dbhQtNxo03 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

For the most part, people agreed.

I read it was dubbed in post-production so it didn’t freak out the spider... — Cant_Staub_This (@Da_BriMan) December 25, 2018

Still, some threw out some alternate choices they have in their running for the best movie scream.

I like this one best.... gets me every time! pic.twitter.com/xvwHZdix93 — Adam Gray (@_TheAdamGray) December 25, 2018

So what do you think? Who has the funniest scream in Hollywood history?