‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho Reveals Martin Scorsese Wrote Him A “Personal” Letter After Oscars Win

Whenever directors win an award over Martin Scorsese, the iconic director is usually showered with praise in their acceptance speech. The same happened at this year’s Oscars when Bong Joon Ho won the Academy Award for Best Director. However, it was the message Scorsese had for the up and coming director afterwards that made the night extra special for the man behind ‘Parasite.’

According to Bong Joon Ho, Scorsese wrote him a congratulatory letter after his win for ‘Parasite.’ “I can’t tell you what the whole letter was about because it’s something personal, but toward the end he wrote: ‘You’ve done well. Now rest. But don’t rest for too long,’” said the director at a recent press conference in South Korea.

Scorsese, along with many fans of ‘Parasite,’ is now awaiting the next film from Bing Joon Ho. The ‘Parasite director was this year’s Oscars big winner, also taking home the prize for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature. Hopefully his next film comes sooner rather than later.

Via People