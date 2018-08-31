Martha Stewart Is Selling A Comically Large Tote Bag That Can Carry Up To 930 Pounds!

Martha Stewart, the queen of all things home and garden, is back with another product that is going to drive husbands crazy.

Stewart is now offering an absurdly, comically, incredibly huge tote bag that can handle "all your heavy-duty tasks." The Martha Stewart XL totes feature a polypropylene construction (sweet?) that can carry UP TO 47 GALLONS OR 930 POUNDS!

Starting at 12am to 1am ET tomorrow on @QVC, I'll be talking about my Multi-Purpose Heavy Duty Tote TSV! I'll also be on throughout the day with some of my other great gardening items - planters, gloves, shovels and more! Tune in to shop! pic.twitter.com/k4pIFtbErE — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) August 28, 2018

The totes are currently available on QVC!

Via UPROXX