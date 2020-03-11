Mark Wahlberg Is Making A Docuseries For HBO Max About Himself

Mark Wahlberg has made movies about many different subjects throughout his career, but his next project will be one he knows plenty about; himself. It was announced this week that Wahlberg will be making a docuseries called ‘Wahl Street’ for HBO Max. The eight episode series will follow the actor as he balances his busy schedule with building an empire.

Mark Wahlberg Docuseries ‘Wahl Street’ Ordered at HBO Max https://t.co/sMFUjWXuZi — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2020

Known mostly as an actor, Wahlberg has found success in just about every field he’s stepped into, whether it’s the film industry, the music industry, modeling, producing or business. According to HBO Max, viewers of the new series will “learn about his successes and failures and glean powerful business and life lessons while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.”

Along with following Wahlberg as he grows his empire, each episode will see entrepreneurs pitching ideas to Wahlberg in hopes of gaining endorsements. Production for the new docuseries began in December 2019. It is unknown when the docuseries will be released on HBO’s new streaming service.

Via Variety