Mark Wahlberg And Dr. Oz Finally Settle Breakfast Debate With Push Up Challenge

Back in January, one of the strangest celebrity feuds was sparked when Mark Wahlberg and Dr. Oz began clashing over the importance of breakfast. After months of debate, the two have finally settled the debate. To determine who was correct, the two held a push up contest, and the results were much closer than anyone expected.

Mark Wahlberg and Dr. Oz met up at F45 Training gym in in Los Angeles recently for their showdown. The two decided the challenge would be a race to 59 push-ups, for Dr. Oz’s age. In the end, Wahlberg edged out Dr. Oz by a few seconds, and threw in an extra push-up for good measure.

After the competition, the two kept going with both claiming victory. In the end, fans were impressed by both; Wahlberg for his size and strength, and Dr. Oz for keeping up even though he’s 11 year older than the actor. Still, the debate is now over and it appears its okay to keep eating breakfast.

Via TMZ