Mark-Paul Gosselaar Shares Amazing Pic Of Mini "Saved By The Bell" Reunion

April 22, 2019
JT
JT
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Red Carpet, TNT 25, 2013

(Photo by Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Nearly 30 years after Bayside High closed its doors, the cast of Saved by the Bell appears to be as close as ever.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar aka Zack Morris shared an amazing pic of the cast of the classic '90s sitcom getting togehter for a little mini-reunion at Petit Trois, a trendy French restaurant in Los Angeles.  In attendance were Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley).

Gosselaar posted the photo with the caption, "This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like."

Mario Lopez also shared a fun video of the end of the evening, when a game of Credit Card Roulette would determine who would get stuck with the bill!

Credit card roulette comin up! #OldSchool

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on

Not everyone made it, however.  Noticeably absent from the little get-together were Dustin Diamond and Lisa Marie Turtle.

Via Today

 

