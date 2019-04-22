Mark-Paul Gosselaar Shares Amazing Pic Of Mini "Saved By The Bell" Reunion

Nearly 30 years after Bayside High closed its doors, the cast of Saved by the Bell appears to be as close as ever.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar aka Zack Morris shared an amazing pic of the cast of the classic '90s sitcom getting togehter for a little mini-reunion at Petit Trois, a trendy French restaurant in Los Angeles. In attendance were Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley).

Gosselaar posted the photo with the caption, "This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like."

This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like... pic.twitter.com/RbbbcR7OvL — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) April 21, 2019

Mario Lopez also shared a fun video of the end of the evening, when a game of Credit Card Roulette would determine who would get stuck with the bill!

Credit card roulette comin up! #OldSchool A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Apr 20, 2019 at 9:42pm PDT

Not everyone made it, however. Noticeably absent from the little get-together were Dustin Diamond and Lisa Marie Turtle.

Via Today