Mark Hoppus Shares Notebook Full Of Original Blink-182 Lyrics And Notes

October 19, 2018
Mark Hoppus threw some nostalgia in our face.  

He shared notebooks pages written with notes and lyrics for blink-182’s 2003 album.  The pages feature annotated, changed, and crossed-out lyrics, including those for their massive hit "I Miss You."

The 2003 album would prove to be blink-182's last before the group went on hiatus, with their next release coming in 2011 with Neighborhoods.  The band released California, following Tom Delonge's departure, with new singer and guitarist Matt Skiba, in 2016.  

The group is currently working on new material.

Via ABC News

