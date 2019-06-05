Mark Hamill Tweets Sweet Tribute To Late “Star Wars” Stars Carrie Fisher And Peter Mayhew

Last Thursday, there was a reunion of the highest order at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy Edge theme park.

Star Wars creator George Lucas, and stars of the film franchise Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill all reunited to christen the opening of the park, which boasts the world’s first-ever full-scale replica of the Millennium Falcon.

The reunion I've always dreamed of happened yesterday at #GalaxysEdge

Harrison: "Peter- This one's for you."

Me (in my thought bubble): "Carrie- You are here with us in our hearts." -- pic.twitter.com/DexY5nDITj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 30, 2019

Both Hamill and Ford, however, made sure to pay tribute to a couple of their co-stars who have tragically passed, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew. Hamill tweeted a very sweet picture of the two captioning the imagine, “The only thing that could have made our visit to #GalaxysEdge even better.”

The only thing that could have made our visit to #GalaxysEdge even better.#AlwaysWithUs pic.twitter.com/Yh7NZHFYg1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 4, 2019

Fisher passed of cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016, and Mayhew recently passed, having succumbed to a heart attack just over a month ago on April 30.

