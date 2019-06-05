Mark Hamill Tweets Sweet Tribute To Late “Star Wars” Stars Carrie Fisher And Peter Mayhew

June 5, 2019
JT
JT
Mark Hamill, Red Carpet, Solo, Leather Jacket, 2018, Smile

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Last Thursday, there was a reunion of the highest order at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy Edge theme park.

Star Wars creator George Lucas, and stars of the film franchise Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill all reunited to christen the opening of the park, which boasts the world’s first-ever full-scale replica of the Millennium Falcon.

 

Both Hamill and Ford, however, made sure to pay tribute to a couple of their co-stars who have tragically passed, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew.  Hamill tweeted a very sweet picture of the two captioning the imagine, “The only thing that could have made our visit to #GalaxysEdge even better.”

 

Fisher passed of cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016, and Mayhew recently passed, having succumbed to a heart attack just over a month ago on April 30.

Via ComicBook.com

Tags: 
Mark Hamill
Star Wars
social media
Twitter
tribute
Sweet
Carrie Fisher
Peter Mayhew

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes