Mario With His Mustache Shaved Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

May 14, 2018
(Photo via Dreamstime)

Mario is a video game legend, and the defacto mascot of the entire Nintendo video game industry.  

Everyone can recognize his signature look with the red hat, blue overalls, and gigantic mustache.  But what would happen if you shaved Mario, and he appeared completely hairless?  We'll tell you what happens...the stuff of nightmares!

Mario shaved just doesn't compute.  He looks like a completely different character, and we're so happy Nintendo kept the mustache on our favorite virtual plumber.

Ughhh we don't like it.  Apparently neither does the rest of Twitter.

One user took the initiative to try and remedy hairless Mario, but it just wasn't the same.

Maybe just stick with the mustache for eternity, Nintendo!

Via Thrillist

