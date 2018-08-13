Lost Footage Of Marilyn Monroe Nude Scene Recently Discovered

A movie scene featuring a nude Marilyn Monroe long thought to be lost has recently been discovered.

The scene, from the John Huston-directed The Misfits features Monroe in the nude, and was cut by Huston for the final picture. The footage was long thought to be destroyed, until Author Charles Casillo made the discovery during the research for his book, Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon. Casillo interviewed Curtice Taylor, son of The Misfits producer Frank Taylor, who confirmed that he has kept the footage in a locked cabinet since his father’s death in 1999.

Video of The Misfits Official Trailer #1 - Clark Gable, Marily Monroe Movie (1961) HD

Had it made the final cut, it would have been one of the first, if not the first, nude scenes from an American actress in a major film production in the sound era. Director John Huston did not include the scene because he felt it was not important to the story. In the scene, Monroe removes a bed sheet exposing her naked body, before a love scene with Clark Gable.

The Misfits was filmed in 1961. Taylor did not confirm what he plans on doing with the found footage.

Via Deadline