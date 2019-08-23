Two people have been arrested in connection with a batch of marijuana found growing on property owned by DFW Airport.

The marijuana was found on an “undeveloped and remote piece” of the property, and were removed early Wednesday morning.

Airport officials said the herb was found on an "undeveloped and remote piece" of the property.https://t.co/JMrn258GAY — WFAA (@wfaa) August 22, 2019

The two arrested are facing second-degree felony charges of possession of marijuana. The investigation is ongoing.

Via WFAA