Marijuana Found Growing On Property Owned By DFW Airport

August 23, 2019
Two people have been arrested in connection with a batch of marijuana found growing on property owned by DFW Airport.

The marijuana was found on an “undeveloped and remote piece” of the property, and were removed early Wednesday morning.

 

The two arrested are facing second-degree felony charges of possession of marijuana.  The investigation is ongoing.

Via WFAA

