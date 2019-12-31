Mariah Carey Is The First Artist With Number 1 Hits In Four Separate Decades

Earlier this month 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hit number 1 since being released 25 years ago and currently it will stay Number 1 till January 4th, 2020.

That will make her the first artist ever to have a number 1 song in four separate decades.

In 1990's 14 songs were logged as number 1, four songs in the 2000s, and her only number one hit in '10s with 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and it will extend into the '20s.

Only eight other artists have done this only in three separate decades that includes Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher.

Mariah Carey posted on Instagram about it saying "Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT. -------- But.... what’s a decade?"

Via People