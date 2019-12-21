Mariah Carey Releases New Music Video For ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Every Christmas, Mariah Carey fans get the joy of hearing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ just about anywhere they go. Now, on the heels of her holiday classic going to number one, Mariah Carey has given her fans a new way to celebrate Christmas in 2019. To celebrate her 19th number one song, Carey has released a new music video for her hit Christmas song, 25 years after its release.

Video of Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)

The new music video was debut by Mariah Carey during a YouTube livestream on Thursday, with a Q&A with fans leading up to the video’s premiere. Directed by Joseph Kahn, the new ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ music video adds more holiday magic to the original. “We wanted to make a modern classic. It’s kind of the opposite of the original video… This is more of a production,” said Carey during the Q&A.

We're all fat lambs with what you are feeding us queen pic.twitter.com/kbhNUGDQB6 — MAR19H (@g0driah) December 17, 2019

YESSSS MARIAH — B.L. ❄️ (@cautionoutnow) December 17, 2019

Queen I want it NOW pic.twitter.com/hagCqeknay — mrs. mann (@vandercunts) December 17, 2019

Mariah Carey’s new music video also included her children. While some may wonder why the holiday classic needed a new music video, Mariah Carey’s dedicated fan base, affectionately known as lambs, were excited to get some new content before the new year. 25 years after its original release, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is still going strong.

