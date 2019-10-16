Austin High Marching Band And Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Perform With Mumford And Sons

Mumford And Sons closed out ACL with some help from a local high school and Metallica

October 16, 2019
JT
JT
Marcus Mumford

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival

Mumford and Sons can put on a good show, but they went out on a high note as they finished up their North America tour. 

While performing on the last night of the Austin City Limits music festival, Mumford and Sons had a few surprises hidden up their sleeves. Midway through their set, Mumford brought out the Austin High marching band to play ‘The Cave’ alongside them. 

If that’s not cool enough for you, the band had one more surprise in store. Before their show came to an end the Mumford and Sons brought out Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich to play ‘The Wolf’ with them. 

Mumford and Sons sure know how to keep the crowd guessing. 

Via: Jam Base

