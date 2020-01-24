Map Reveals The Most Hated States In Every Area Of The Country

State pride is stronger in some parts of the country than others, but state rivalries occur all throughout the United Stars. A new map has gone viral revealing each states most hated state. Not surprising, the most hated state in Texas is Oklahoma, and vice versa.

This map was created by an Instagram user that asked his 300,000 followers to vote on their most hated state, and the results should come as a surprise to most. Neighboring states usually share a dislike for each other, as Texas has two states that voted them their most hated. California was voted the most hated, with 9 states picking the west coast state.

The most shocking finding from this map was somehow Florida voted their own state as the most hated. While this map isn’t scientific, many online agreed with the findings. Even for people that don’t love their state, there’s always one they hate more.

Via Digg.com