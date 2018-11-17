Mugshot Goes Viral Because Of Man's Ginormous Neck

And the puns are flowing.

November 17, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

His name is Charles Dion McDowell.  And his neck has gone viral.

McDowell was recently arrested in Florida on drug charges.  Per procedure, his mugshot was taken and posted online.  And, boy, did people notice.

Not only did they notice, but they couldn't help but share their own puns related to McDowell's oversized neck.

Here's the original post:

Let the puns flow:

