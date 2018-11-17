Mugshot Goes Viral Because Of Man's Ginormous Neck
And the puns are flowing.
His name is Charles Dion McDowell. And his neck has gone viral.
McDowell was recently arrested in Florida on drug charges. Per procedure, his mugshot was taken and posted online. And, boy, did people notice.
Not only did they notice, but they couldn't help but share their own puns related to McDowell's oversized neck.
Here's the original post:
Congratulations to Charles Dion McDowell, DOB: 8/12/87 *RT— ECSO News (@ECSONews) November 14, 2018
Charles McDowell was arrested for Fleeing/Eluding Police w/ -- & Sirens Active, Possess of Meth w/Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possess of Cocaine w/ Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II, 1/ pic.twitter.com/azr9s3z20t
Let the puns flow:
Escambia LEOs posted Charles McDowell's mug.Check out comments people posted back. --— AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) November 15, 2018
Ross: All this neckativity isnt right at all.
Duchess: He gotta lotta weight on his shoulders right now.
Gordon: If he gets out what he gonna do necks.
Gilland: He up to his neck in charges. pic.twitter.com/RZZdd5AUVh
Why Charles Dion McDowell look like the bully from SpongeBob---- pic.twitter.com/nZDX70xJQL— Isaac Phillips (@issabm_) November 14, 2018
wow, why all this neckativity --— Jen (@jendadoll) November 15, 2018
Somebody tell Charles Dion McDowell to give Godzilla his neck back. #neckgamestrong pic.twitter.com/W7yrUWXFx0— JT (@_BigJ96) November 14, 2018