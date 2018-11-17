Mugshot Goes Viral Because Of Man's Ginormous Neck

His name is Charles Dion McDowell. And his neck has gone viral.

McDowell was recently arrested in Florida on drug charges. Per procedure, his mugshot was taken and posted online. And, boy, did people notice.

Not only did they notice, but they couldn't help but share their own puns related to McDowell's oversized neck.

Here's the original post:

Congratulations to Charles Dion McDowell, DOB: 8/12/87 *RT

Charles McDowell was arrested for Fleeing/Eluding Police w/ -- & Sirens Active, Possess of Meth w/Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possess of Cocaine w/ Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II, 1/ pic.twitter.com/azr9s3z20t — ECSO News (@ECSONews) November 14, 2018

Let the puns flow:

Escambia LEOs posted Charles McDowell's mug.Check out comments people posted back. --



Ross: All this neckativity isnt right at all.

Duchess: He gotta lotta weight on his shoulders right now.

Gordon: If he gets out what he gonna do necks.

Gilland: He up to his neck in charges. pic.twitter.com/RZZdd5AUVh — AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) November 15, 2018

Why Charles Dion McDowell look like the bully from SpongeBob---- pic.twitter.com/nZDX70xJQL — Isaac Phillips (@issabm_) November 14, 2018

wow, why all this neckativity -- — Jen (@jendadoll) November 15, 2018

Somebody tell Charles Dion McDowell to give Godzilla his neck back. #neckgamestrong pic.twitter.com/W7yrUWXFx0 — JT (@_BigJ96) November 14, 2018

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!