Man's Gate Sounds Exactly Like The Beginning Of The Jurassic Park Theme

When a man arrived home one evening, he made a shocking, yet quite pleasant, discovery about his front gate.

When Twitter user @lukedmond opened his gate, he found that it sounded strikingly similar to the opening of the famous theme to Jurassic Park.

It's a short clip, but if you're familiar at all with John William's score, you will definitely hear it!

So I’ve just discovered my gate sounds like Jurassic Park. pic.twitter.com/EA5AcDX5BO — LJE (@lukedmond) December 7, 2018

And because we were equally frustrated the song didn't continue, someone paired the clip with the rest of the theme!

I got you pic.twitter.com/KqYMglcM5c — Jaymes Derick (@JaymesWith_a_Y) December 8, 2018

Beautiful.

Via Mashable