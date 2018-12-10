Man's Gate Sounds Exactly Like The Beginning Of The Jurassic Park Theme

December 10, 2018
When a man arrived home one evening, he made a shocking, yet quite pleasant, discovery about his front gate.

When Twitter user @lukedmond opened his gate, he found that it sounded strikingly similar to the opening of the famous theme to Jurassic Park.

It's a short clip, but if you're familiar at all with John William's score, you will definitely hear it!

And because we were equally frustrated the song didn't continue, someone paired the clip with the rest of the theme!

Beautiful.

Via Mashable

 

