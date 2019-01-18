Man Wins $1 In The Lottery, Insists His Picture Be Taken With A Giant Novelty Check

Tyler Heep is lucky enough to call himself a lottery winner.

The Iowa man played the game, scratched a ticket, and won himself a whopping dollar.

You read that right. ONE dollar.

Still, this was enough for Heep to drive down to Iowa Lottery headquarters, and insisted his picture be taken with a giant novelty check. Heep told NBC 13 News, "They decided to treat me just like a million dollar winner. The guy came down the stairs and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo. Sure enough they wrote me the one dollar check and had me hold it up and took the picture."

Heep told the news station that he spent his winnings on a "half of a gallon of gas" last week.

Via Global News