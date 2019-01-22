Man Who Tried To Run Over Giant Snowman Collides With Tree Stump It Was Built Around

We may not see many snowmen around here any time soon, but that still doesn't mean we can't enjoy this little bit of instant karma.

Mainly, don’t drive your car directly into the snowman to try and pulverize it. First, you look like a giant jerk, and second, you may be surprised at what the snowman actually contains.

A man in Kentucky decided to be a jerk, and drive his vehicle directly towards a gigantic snowman that Cody Lutz built with his fiancé. What jerkface didn't account for was that their giant snowman was actually built around giant, solid tree stump. His car was met with a quick and powerful hit of instant karma.

Lutz said in an interview, “Instant Karma! It’s hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways. So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty.

