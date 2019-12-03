Man Who Claims To Be Kendall Jenner’s “Fraternal Twin” To Star In New Show Produced By Jenner

Just about everyone can name at least one member of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Each member of the family has reached some level of fame, and now that fame has rubbed off on someone who pretends to be in the family. Kirby Jenner, who pretends to be Kendall Jenner’s twin on social media, will now have his own television show produced by Kendall and Kris Jenner.

“Kirby Jenner,” as he’s known online, has reached a level of fame online by photoshopping himself into photos of Kendall Jenner, and claiming to be her fraternal twin brother. Now he will have his own show based on this, and shockingly the show will be produced by Kendall Jenner, along with her “moms her” Kris Jenner. The show will air on Quibi, which launches in 2020.

“I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series," said Kendall. A press release also claims Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie will also appear on the show. While most have probably told him spending his life photoshopping himself into photos of Kendall Jenner was a waste of time, but clearly it worked out for him.

Via CNN