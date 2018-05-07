Man Uses Drone To Rescue Puppy Stuck In Drain (Video)

A man living in Lucknow in India was out for his morning walk when he heard some whimpering.

When Milind Raj searched for the source of the noise, he found a puppy, stuck in a storm drain with no means of escape. According to Raj, "The drain was so filthy, it was like a bog. It was not possible for a human to rescue the puppy without endangering their own life, so I decided to put technology to the task." Raj works extensively with Artificial Intelligence, so he returned quickly to his lab to come up with a solution to help the stranded pupper.

Raj returned six hours later with an aerial drone with a robotic arm to grasp the puppy and hopefully pull it to safety. Carefully, Raj grasped the dog, and flew him across the road before gently releasing him.

Video of Puppy Rescue You Have Never Seen Before

And it doesn't look like anyone will have to worry about the dog getting stuck in that drain anytime soon. Raj adopted the puppy, which he appropriately named "Lifted."

Via NDTV