Man Uses Bare Feet To Swipe Touchscreen Television On Airplane

There is an unwritten code of laws airplane passengers should do their best to follow.

Having actual shoes on is one of the big ones. There isn’t a lot of space inside an airplane cabin, so if someone has bare feet and they stink, everybody on the plane knows it.

That didn’t stop this gentleman from shedding his shoes and socks, however. We can’t confirm if his feet stunk, but he was doing something not necessarily worse, but definitely weirder.

The man was caught swiping a touchscreen television in front of his seat with his bare feet. Apparently, sitting up to use his hands like a normal person was just too much effort.

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

Of course, plenty of people agreed with the notion that you should keep your feet covered on a plane, much less than putting them on display by swiping a touchscreen.

This is exactly why Naomi Campbell wipes down everything she touches on a plane. I’m following her advice cuz these people are nasty. -- pic.twitter.com/h3aOEH3OZV — Rasheedah Najieb ♊️------‍♀️ (@sheedahsunshine) July 15, 2019

This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on twitter. — laney (@misslaneym) July 16, 2019