Rock Used As Doorstop For 30 Years Revealed To Be Meteorite Worth $100,000

A Michigan man had been using the same rock as a doorstop since 1988.

When he bought the house, the original owner said the rock arrived on the farm during a meteor shower in the '30s. Not thinking the meteorite was worth anything, the man kept using it as a doorstop.

Earlier this year, however, the man heard about people selling small pieces of meteorite for large sums of money. He had 22 pounds of meteorite in his backyard, so out of curiosity, he took it to Central Michigan University to have it appraised. Mona Sirbescu, a geology faculty member in earth and atmospheric sciences at the school recalled, "I could tell right away that this was something special. It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically."

This 22 pound meteorite ended up being the sixth-largest meteorite found in Michigan. It's price? A staggering $100,000!

Video of Shooting star lands at CMU

The meteorite hasn't sold yet, but the Smithsonian Museum is considering buying it. Fragments of the meteorite may also be cut off for research purposes.

Via UPI