Watch Man Solve Six Rubik's Cubes Underwater In A Single Breath

Vako Marchelashvili, an 18-year-old student in Tbilisi, Georgia, is sitting pretty atop his new Guinness World Record: he just solved six Rubik's Cubes underwater without coming up for air.

As you'll see in the video below, he took about 1-minute and 44 seconds to complete the feat. Marchelashvili said he's been training a bunch of hours a day for six months.

Georgian student takes aim at breaking the Guinness World Record for solving Rubik's Cubes underwater, solving six of the cube-based puzzles in a single breath! https://t.co/0yF4szoLCL pic.twitter.com/rVXtJaSBYY — ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2018

Source: Twitter

