Watch Man Solve Six Rubik's Cubes Underwater In A Single Breath

We'd die trying to peel the stickers off.

August 18, 2018
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Vako Marchelashvili, an 18-year-old student in Tbilisi, Georgia, is sitting pretty atop his new Guinness World Record: he just solved six Rubik's Cubes underwater without coming up for air.

As you'll see in the video below, he took about 1-minute and 44 seconds to complete the feat.  Marchelashvili said he's been training a bunch of hours a day for six months.

Source: Twitter

