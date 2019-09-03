Man Threatens To “Chop” Houseguest With A Machete After He Doesn’t Flush The Toilet

September 3, 2019
Keith Mounts just wants to make sure everyone flushes the toilet after they use it.

Unfortunately, Mounts decided to go about demanding this simple request in an unusual way.

Police were called to Mounts’ home after the 46-year-old threatened a houseguest with a machete after he didn’t flush the toilet.  Mounts allegedly told the victim he would “chop” him.  Upon his arrest, Mounts provided a written statement to police that said, “S*** happens.”

 

Mounts was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Via Fox 13

