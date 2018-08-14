Police Tase Man After He Fills Water Cup With Soda At Arby's

We've all been there. We've all been tempted. We order a water with our meal at our favorite fast food eatery, and we think to ourselves..."Do you think they would notice if I slipped a nice coke into my cup instead of water?"

Well, here's a word of caution to all those who think that might be a good idea that you'll get away with. It isn't, and chances are, you won't. Especially if you visit the Arby's in Missoula, Montana, where 48-year-old Daniel Stine tried to do exactly that. An eagle-eyed employee spotted his theft, and ordered him to pay for the soda. Stine left the restaurant, and the employee followed, telling Stine he was no longer welcomed to Arby's. Stine then allegedly tried to kick the employee.

How much is a soda, less than $2?

The police showed up, all for one soda, and Stine proceeded to hide in a Denny's bathroom. When Stine refused to exit, police tried to physically remove him, when he began to turn violent and resist. So they tased him. All for a freakin' soda.

Now, because this guy tried to put soda in his water cup, he faces charges of felony robbery charge, and four misdemeanors including Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing A Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

All for a freakin' soda.

Via The Takeout