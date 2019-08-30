Man Sues Popeyes Chicken For Running Out Of The Sandwich: "I Can't Get Happy"

While the hype around Popeyes' new chicken sandwich is everywhere, actually getting your hands on one is another story.

Locations all across the country are selling out of the sandwich, which we understand can be quite frustrating. However, a Tennessee man has decided to take things a little too far.

Craig Barr is suing the fast food chain because every location he went to, with the hopes of securing his own chicken sandwich, were completely sold out. He told the Chattanooga Times Free Press "I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight. It just consumes you."

Barr is accusing Popeyes of using "deceptive business practices and false advertising" in their promotion of the sandwiches. Barr also claims that he blew out a tire and damaged a rim driving from one Popeyes to another, and was humiliated when his friends laughed at his ordeal. He also claims to be a victim of a scammer posing as a Popeyes employee, who told Barr he would sell him a sandwich for $25 behind one of the stores. After Barr gave him the money, he never saw him again.

For his anguish, Barr is seeking $5,000, claiming Popeyes "overhyped the item and purposefully lowered quantity to increase demand." The told the paper, "It’s totally deceptive. Who runs out of chicken? It’s a big fiasco. Someone has to stand up to Big Corporate. Everyone is captivated by these sandwiches."

Via NY Post