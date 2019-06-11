Man Successfully Robs Two Banks Using An Avocado As His Weapon

A man was able to successfully rob two banks in less than a week.

The 47-year-old man in Beersheba, the largest city in Israel’s Negev desert, first walked into a Postal Bank at the Big Beersheba shopping mall last month, and handed the teller a handwritten note demanding all the cash located at the counter. He made off with about $8,300.

Just five days later, he walked into another Postal Bank location, handed the teller a similarly written note, and demanded all the cash in the counter. This robbery netted him $3,300.

In both cases, the man threatened to detonate a live grenade he brought with him. Turns out, it was not a grenade at all. No, the man was only carrying an avocado that he painted black.

Even though he was careful to wear an eye patch to conceal his identity, police were able to use cell phone records to find the suspect’s location, and also that he previously spent three years in prison for a previous robbery. No word on what piece of produce at the time of that robbery.

Via NY Post