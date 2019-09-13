[Video] Man Stunned After Catching Dog Using Son’s Training Toilet

Potty training a dog can be difficult, but one man in California may have stumbled upon a solution. Security footage form the California man’s home shows his dog using his son’s training toilet. In the now viral video, the dog can be seen properly using the toilet, even if it did circle it first a few times.

According to the dog’s owner, he noticed the toilet had been used when he got up in the morning. Initially, the man thought his wife must have forgotten to clean out the training toilet the night before, but he decided to check the security footage anyways. What he saw was not only shocking to him, but the entire internet.

In the video, the man spotted his dog walking up to the training toilet, circling it before dropping down and properly using the training toilet. According to the man, “I got home from work at 5 am and noticed poop in my son's training toilet and thought that's weird how did my wife miss this? I checked the cameras and this is what I found.” While many were stunned by the video, if more dogs could learn this, many dog owners would be grateful.

Via Fox News