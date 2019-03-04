Man Stranded In The Snow Survives Five Days Eating Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets

Jeremy Taylor was last seen getting gas in Sunriver, Oregon Sunday, February 24.

Later that same day, he and his dog Ally became stuck in a deep snow while driving along a U.S. Forest Service Road. He decided to camp out the night in his car, only to wake up Monday morning and discover more snow had fallen.

He attempted to hike out, but the snow was too deep. He and Ally returned to the car, and decided to wait.

It wasn’t until five days later that Jeremy and Ally were found, by a snowmobiler and a search and rescue team who rode in on a large snow tractor. In the entire week leading up to his rescue, Jeremy survived by periodically turning the car’s engine on to keep warm, and eating leftover hot sauce packets from Taco Bell, which is what he had in his car.

Miraculously, both Jeremy and Ally were found in good health, albeit extremely hungry.

Via ABC 7