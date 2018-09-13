Man Stops to Buy Dog Treats, Wins $10 Million Lottery

Dale Farrand just needed to make a quick stop at a local store. He needed to pick up some treats for his dog, Boots.

He went to grab Slim Jims; they're Boots' favorite. While at his local Cumberland Farms, Farrand decided to buy a lottery ticket. Why not? Farrand later said, "I went into the Cumberland Farms to buy some Slim Jims for my dog Boots and decided to buy a ticket. I scratched it in the car and started shaking when I realized I won."

And boy, did he win. The $350,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off won Farrand a $10 million prize. He decided to take the lump sum, which netted him $6,718,000 after required withholdings.

Look: Man stops for dog treats, wins $10M lotto prize https://t.co/dqyRdvOrtF — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) September 11, 2018

As for what Farrand will do with his winnings, he said, "I'll use the money to pay off the mortgage and help out our children and grandchildren. We'll also use some of it for home improvements." Hopefully Boots gets his fair cut, too!

Via UPI