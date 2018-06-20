Man Steals Over $1 Million From Walmart Making Fraudulent Returns

Thomas Frudaker had schemed nearly 1000 different Walmart locations before he got caught.

The 23-year-old was caught trying to return a computer to a location in Yuma, Arizona when store employees noticed the computer was missing parts. They contacted the police, who had been suspicious of a man making fraudulent returns over the last few months, and were working to find the guilty party. Further investigation found that Frudaker had committed similar transactions at almost 1000 different Walmarts over the last 18 months, amounting to $1.3 million is lost merchandise for the store.

Frudaker is being accused of six felonies, including two counts of theft, two counts of fraudulent schemes, and two counts of criminal damage. He is currently being held at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on $100,000 bond.

Via Huffington Post