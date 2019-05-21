Man Steals Daughter’s Girl Scout Cookie Money To Pay For Erotic Massage

May 21, 2019
An Oregon man has recently been sentenced after stealing $700 his daughter earned selling Girl Scout cookies.

The jerk in question, Brian Couture, apparently used the stolen money to pay for an erotic massage.

Real nice father, there.

Couture told authorities that the money went missing after a home robbery.  He told the police someone had broken into his home, assaulted him, and damaged his laptop before stealing the cookie money.  

Investigators, however, found inconsistencies in Couture’s story, and he finally fessed up to stealing the money himself and faking the robbery.

As part of a plea deal, Couture was sentenced Monday to 18 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, and restitution.

