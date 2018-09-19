Man Uses Toddler To Steal Prizes From Arcade Machine

Police in New Hampshire are on the lookout for a man who stole valuable prizes from an arcade machine, with the little help of the small hands of a toddler.

The man was filmed at the Mall at Rockingham Park guiding a small toddler into a Key Master arcade game and handing him prizes including a Nintendo DS and a Nintendo Switch gaming console. These aren't just stuffed animals that will fall apart in a week, no. These things are VALUABLE.

The man was also accompanied by a younger male. All three left immediately after pilfering the arcade machine.

Via UPI