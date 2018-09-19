Man Uses Toddler To Steal Prizes From Arcade Machine

September 19, 2018
JT
JT
Arcade Machine, Claw
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Police in New Hampshire are on the lookout for a man who stole valuable prizes from an arcade machine, with the little help of the small hands of a toddler.

The man was filmed at the Mall at Rockingham Park guiding a small toddler into a Key Master arcade game and handing him prizes including a Nintendo DS and a Nintendo Switch gaming console.  These aren't just stuffed animals that will fall apart in a week, no.  These things are VALUABLE.  

The man was also accompanied by a younger male.  All three left immediately after pilfering the arcade machine.

Via UPI

Tags: 
Man
Crime
Suspect
Police
Claw Machine
Arcade Machine
Prizes
Video
funny