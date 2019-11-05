Man Stabbed At Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich Altercation

The Popeye’s chicken sandwich obsession has officially gone too far. After the fast food chain brought back their viral menu item on Sunday, wait times for the sandwich are as long as they ever were. On Monday, a fight broke out at a Maryland Popeye’s after a man tried to cut in line. The fight led to one man’s stabbing and eventual death.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

Police in Prince George County, Maryland say they received a call regarding the fight at Popeye’s around 7 P.M. on Monday. According to reports, what started the fight was long lines as people were waiting to get their chicken sandwich. As a man attempted to cut the line, an altercation broke out, and made its way outside the restaurant before one of the men was stabbed.

“We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant... this individual was in line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business,” said the police department’s Director of Media Relations. An investigation is now underway, as the man was transported to a local hospital, but didn’t make it. It may be time to end these chicken sandwich wars.

Via Fox 4 News