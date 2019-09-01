[Video] Man Spots A Miniature Horse On A Recent American Airlines Flight

Seeing a service animal on a plane is pretty common, as flying causes many to have anxiety. However, normally that service animal is a dog or a cat. On a recent flight, one passenger was shocked when he saw a mini horse among the passengers on a plane. In the now viral video, a mini horse can be seen seated in the aisle on a recent flight.

Evan Nowak was on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha recently when he noticed something strange seated on the plane. Likely a service animal, Nowak was shocked when he realized there was a miniature horse on his flight. Nowak quickly snapped a video and posted it to social media, showing the mini horse calmly seated near the front of the plane.

In his post, Evan Nowak wrote, “At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses...” According to American Airlines, trained mini horses are permitted on flights as service animals. Luckily for the other passengers, the mini horse was given an aisle seat instead of the middle.

Via Fox News